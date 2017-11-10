GST Council meeting: Rates cut on 178 items, tax on restaurant bills lowered to 5%

The Goods and Services Tax Council agreed on Friday to slash the price of dozens of mass consumption items such as detergent and shampoo as well as make eating out cheaper. The move is expected to help ease the pressure the government faces over economic disruptions from the rollout of the new tax and last year’s scrapping of high-value banknotes.

The council recommended that the government prune by nearly three-quarters the number of items under the highest 28% slab, which also include chocolates, beauty products, wigs and wrist watches.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley announced a uniform tax of 5% on all restaurants, down from 18% (air-conditioned restaurants) and 12% (non-AC). He said input tax credit — a facility to set off tax paid on inputs with final tax— will be withdrawn from these restaurants as they did not pass on the benefit to customers.

Restaurants in starred hotels that charge Rs 7,500 or more per day room tariff will continue to levy 18% GST with the ITC benefit but those in hotels charging less than Rs 7,500 room tariff will charge 5% GST but will not get ITC.

Making things cheaper will set government revenues back by Rs 20,000 crore, council member Sushil Modi told reporters.

“There was unanimity that in 28% category there should be only sin and demerit goods,” Modi, deputy chief minister of Bihar, said, adding rates on 178 items were brought down to 18%.

The council decided to keep only so-called sin goods in the highest tax bracket of 28%, for which there is an extra levy on the top rate. Alcohol, real estate, electricity and petroleum are exempt and are taxed under earlier system.

The GST subsumed a string of state levies and taxes but has faced a bumpy ride since its July 1 launch, especially on account of complex monthly tax-filing processes that is said to have raised the cost of doing business for shopkeepers and small businesses.

The GST Council has already taken several measures to ease the compliance burden of small businesses. Friday’s meeting of the council was expected to further liberalise the ‘composition scheme’, a simplified tax payment plan for small businesses, and lower tax rates.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with annual sales less than Rs 1.5 crore, which were earlier exempted from the central excise duty, have come under the GST regime on account of a lower Rs 20-lakh sales threshold for GST.

MSMEs are crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans to create a million jobs a month and many of whose promoters are traditional voters of his Bharatiya Janata Party, which is facing a resurgent opposition in elections in its bastion of Gujarat.

India has about 56 million small and medium-sized firms that account for some 110 million jobs in the country, official data show.

Responding to those concerns, the federal indirect tax body, the GST council, lowered the rates on 27 items and announced a slew of rule changes, such as quarterly filing of returns for businesses with sales of up to Rs 1.5 crore.

(With agencies)