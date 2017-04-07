IFFCO buys 26% stake in Gramin Health Care

Cooperative fertiliser major IFFCO today announced that it has picked a 26% stake in start-up firm Gramin Health Care (GHC) for an undisclosed figure.

The Gurgaon-based company aims to provide timely medical advice and advanced diagnostics through manned and digitised healthcare clinics.

“IFFCO has invested 26% stake in GHC,” IFFCO spokesperson told PTI without disclosing the value.

IFFCO Managing Director U S Awasthi said, “This new affordable and easily accessible healthcare service for farmers will educate... and spread awareness among them for basic health. A stepping-stone towards good health for them.”

The fertiliser company is planning to put up special health check-up camps at 125 locations across the country to commemorate Golden Years of IFFCO, he added.

The strategic investment will lead to setting up of primary care centres at IFFCO Bazar outlets at tier III and tier IV rural hubs and offer services on diabetes management, the company said in a statement.

Every 10 primary care centres will be supported by one secondary nursing home equipped with a diagnostic laboratory, in-patient facility with basic and skilled nursing care, and a full range of therapies, treatments, and programmes, it added.

IFFCO Bazar MD Manish Gupta termed it as “a very good value addition” for farmers visiting IFFCO Bazar retail outlets who will get most of the general health advice and services under one roof.

Gramin Health Care founder Ajoy Khandheria said the tie-up with IFFCO will help build a well-connected network that will empower farmers with one-stop access to healthcare services.

GHC, which has been operational since May 2016, has set up 30 healthcare clinics in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar. It plans to add 20 more clinics by the end of this month.

The company also plans to introduce ‘Health Cards’ at all centres which can be used to avail of primary medical care at a nominal monthly fee.