Young doctor found with throat slit at St Stephen’s Hospital in Delhi

The body of a 26-year-old doctor was found with his throat slit in St Stephen’s Hospital in north Delhi on Friday morning. Sashwat Pandey was associated with the radiology department of the hospital and was a postgraduate intern.

The murder was reported to the police around 9 am. “Pandey’s body was found in the rest room of the hospital,” said Jatin Narwal, DCP (north).

He further said there have been no arrests in the case so far but the police are probing the role of a colleague.

Police sources said Pandey’s friends have been questioned following which they are investigating if a failed relationship could be behind the murder.