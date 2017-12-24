Babar Azam scores 26-ball ton, Shoaib Malik does a Yuvraj Singh in charity T10 game

The T10 format of cricket is already grabbing the attention of the world. However, the exploits of Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik in a recent T10 match have made the world sit up and take notice.

Although not an official match, the recent T10 charity game featuring the Green and Red teams of the Shahid Afridi Foundation has created several talking points. In this game, Babar Azam slammed a record century while Shoaib Malik did a Yuvraj Singh and blasted six sixes in an over.

Malik, playing for Shahid Afridi Foundation Red team, launched Babar Azam for six sixes in the seventh over as his team reached an imposing 201 in 10 overs.

In response, Babar Azam tore into the bowling attack and managed to take his revenge by hammering a 26-ball century as Shahid Afridi Foundation Green secured a nine-wicket win.

Recently, the Twenty20 format witnessed a record knock by Rohit Sharma who equalled the fastest 100 when he reached his landmark off 35 balls in Indore against Sri Lanka.