Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 2 Live Updates: Sarfaraz Khan aims to march on, Ayush Badoni looks to build on his century
Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 2 Live Updates: Follow all the latest updates and scores here.
- 12 Sec agoSarfaraz Khan aims to march on
- 17 Mins agoAyush Badoni's fine form!
- 22 Mins agoHere are all the scores
- 39 Mins agoHello and welcome!
Ranji Trophy Round 3 Day 2 Live Updates: The battle will intensify in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season on Tuesday as the third round enters its second day. Mumbai will look to capitalise on their strong opening against Haryana after finishing the first day at 290/3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck 114, while Musheer Khan scored 109. In another fixture, Madhya Pradesh hold the advantage against Bihar after bowling their opponents out for 99 before reaching 261/3. Saransh Jain's seven-wicket haul proved decisive for Madhya Pradesh. ...Read More
Elsewhere, Chandigarh will look to extend their dominance against Himachal Pradesh after reaching 363/2, while Delhi will seek to build on their 309/5 against Jharkhand.
Sarfaraz Khan aims to march on
At stumps on Day 1, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten on 21 and he will look to see the early phase out and go big. He had scored a ton in the previous match as well. The right-hander is not a part of India's Test squad for the New Zealand series, but one never knows when a place opens so it's best to keep scoring and have your name in the reckoning for the national call-up.
Ayush Badoni's fine form!
Ayush Badoni, the Delhi captain, has been piling on the runs in the Ranji Trophy. In the previous match against Gujarat, he scored a double century and now in the contest against Jharkhand, another century has come off his bat. The skipper is letting his bat do all the talking.
Here are all the scores
Here's how state of play looked at stumps on Day 1
Chandigarh 363/2 vs Himachal Pradesh
Karnataka 10/1 vs Tripura 194 all out
Bengal 172/6 vs Kerala
Madhya Pradesh 261/3 vs Bihar 99 all out
Maharashtra 24/1 vs Gujarat 223 all out
Punjab 289/6 vs Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu 71/3 vs Railways 284 all out
Sikkim 30/1 vs Nagaland 187 all out (plate)
Delhi 309/5 vs Jharkhand
Services 13/0 vs Odisha 194 all out
Chhattisgarh 35/1 vs Andhra 231 all out
Mumbai 290/3 vs Haryana
Uttar Pradesh 67/4 vs Pondicherry
Assam 235/6 vs Saurashtra
Uttarakhand 18/0 vs Rajasthan 272 all out
Goa 204/8 vs Vidarbha
Baroda 259/6 vs Jammu and Kashmir
Manipur 165/5 vs Arunachal Pradesh 111 all out (plate)
Meghalaya 385/2 vs Mizoram (plate)
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of Ranji Trophy Round 3. The opening day saw several breakthrough performances from Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain, and more. Day 2 promises more of the same. Stay tuned for more.