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5 dead in shooting at Assam hotel; cops say rift involving property owner, renter triggered incident

Guwahati police commissioner said that all the deceased are associated with the hotel owner and that leaseholder himself fired and killed them.

Published on: Oct 27, 2026, 06:40:30 IST
Agencies | By HT Correspondent
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Five people were killed in a shooting at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday night, police said, adding that the incident was triggered by a dispute involving the owner of the property and a person who had taken it on lease. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Guwahati police commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “Six people sustained gunshot wounds. (Representative Image (HT_PRINT))
Guwahati police commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “Six people sustained gunshot wounds. (Representative Image (HT_PRINT))

Guwahati police commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “Six people sustained gunshot wounds. Of them, five succumbed to injuries. One person is undergoing treatment.”

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The incident took place around 9pm near Hotel Bilas Inn, opposite Bora Service, on the arterial GS Road, about 2km from the Assam Police headquarters, said police officers aware of the matter.

“All the deceased are associated with the owner of the hotel. The leaseholder himself fired and killed them,” Mahanta added.

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Home/India News/5 Dead In Shooting At Assam Hotel; Cops Say Rift Involving Property Owner, Renter Triggered Incident
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