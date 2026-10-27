Five people were killed in a shooting at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday night, police said, adding that the incident was triggered by a dispute involving the owner of the property and a person who had taken it on lease. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
Guwahati police commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “Six people sustained gunshot wounds. Of them, five succumbed to injuries. One person is undergoing treatment.”
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Home/India News/5 Dead In Shooting At Assam Hotel; Cops Say Rift Involving Property Owner, Renter Triggered Incident