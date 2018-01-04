IPL 2018 Player Retention highlights: CSK retain MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to RCB

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) teams announced which players they will be retaining for the next season at the IPL 2018 Player Retention event in Mumbai on Thursday. Virat Kohli was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore while Chennai Super Kings retained MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. Kolkata Knight Riders decided to part ways with skipper Gautam Gambhir while youngster Sarfaraz Khan became the surprise choice in the process as he was retained by RCB. Follow highlights from IPL 2018 Player Retention event here.

20:13 hrs IST: That’s all from here. Good night.

19:40 hrs IST: “Dhoni is extremely excited, he is waiting to wear the yellow jersey again and we are excited to have him back,” said CSK representative George John.

19:12 hrs IST: The official statement from Royal Challengers Bangalore - “For the 11th season of IPL, we are pleased to retain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan. Virat has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inception of the league, and is the team’s captain - on and off the field. The camaraderie and team work between Virat and AB de Villiers has been the backbone of the team for several seasons and we want to build on that. Sarfaraz is one of the players we believe will rise to great heights, not just in the IPL but in world cricket. We believe that together, Virat, AB de Villers and Sarfaraz embody the ‘play bold andfearless’ outlook that is inherent in RCB, and we are excited to retain them for IPL 2018”.

19:00 hrs IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Aussie opener David Warner and talented Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

18:57 hrs IST: Sunil Narine and Andre Russell were the ones retained by Kolkata Knight Riders. Gautam Gambhir was excluded from the list

18:54 hrs IST: Axar Patel was the only player retained by Kings XI Punjab while Rajasthan Royals retained the services of Steve Smith.

18:47 hrs IST: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan were retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

18:44 hrs IST: M S Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja will all be part of Chennai Super Kings.

18:42 hrs IST: Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris and Shreyas Iyer are retained by Delhi Daredevils.

18:40 hrs IST: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are retained by Mumbai Indians.

18:33 hrs IST: If a team retains all three players, Rs 33 crores will be deducted from the auction purse of Rs 80 crore.

18:29 hrs IST: Teams can retain up to five players, out of which a maximum of three can be capped Indian players, a maximum of two can be uncapped Indian players, and a maximum of two can be overseas players.

18:22 hrs IST: RCB and CSK will have Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the first names on their list. CSK also look certain to retain Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

18:16 hrs IST: The top three names Mumbai Indians want are captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

18:13 hrs IST: Will MS Dhoni go back to Chennai Super Kings and will Gautam Gambhir remain the skipper for the Kolkata Knight Riders? We are less than an hour left from getting the answers.

18:10 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the IPL 2018 Player Retention event.

The teams can retain a maximum of five players per team, out of which a maximum of three can be capped Indian players, a maximum of two can be uncapped Indian players, and a maximum of two can be overseas players.

The players retained (a maximum of three) by a team will not go into the auction pool. Teams will get a second chance at holding on to a player on their 2017 roster (2015 for Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings) by using a RTM card (a maximum of three) during the auction.