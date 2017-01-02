Mohammed Shami defies haters, posts another photo with wife on social media

Mohammed Shami clearly does not care about Internet trolls or their moral policing.

Just days after facing vitriolic abuse on social media for pictures he posted on social media with his wife Hasin Jahan and his daughter, Shami posted another picture with his wife on Sunday.

Along with the picture, Shami wrote: I don’t have a friend. Neither is anyone mine nor do I belong to anyone. But seeing you I can say there is one beautiful companion with me. Happy New Year.”

The picture too managed to raise the hackles of religious zealots who replied by exhorting Shami to stop tweeting pictures of his wife on social media.

Earlier, Shami had posted pictures of himself with his family dressed in Western attire on Christmas. The pictures drew flak from some people for being ‘un-Islamic’.

In light of the abuse the cricketer received, Mohammad Kaif, Jwala Gutta, Farhan Akhtar and his father Javed Akhtar tweeted in his support.

Shami himself lashed out at the critics on Twitter saying, “Not everyone reaches a good position in life. Only a few fortunate ones do. Keep getting jealous! These two (my wife and daughter) are my life and I know very well what to do and what not. We should try and look inside ourselves and see how good we are.”

Very good morning 😘

Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.!.jalteee rahooooo... — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016

Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi.hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai.👉 — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016

Following the controversy with Shami, Kaif, who had represented India from 2000 to 2006, became the latest cricketer to have been trolled on Twitter after he posted a picture of himself doing a yoga pose.

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer replied in style by stating, “I had Allah in my heart. Cant understand what doing any exercise, Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion.It benefits ALL.”