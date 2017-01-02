 Mohammed Shami defies haters, posts another photo with wife on social media | cricket | Hindustan Times
Mohammed Shami defies haters, posts another photo with wife on social media

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2017 12:45 IST
Mohammed Shami posted another picture on social media with his wife after being trolled for posting pictures with his family in western attire. (Mohammed Shami Facebook)

Mohammed Shami clearly does not care about Internet trolls or their moral policing.

Just days after facing vitriolic abuse on social media for pictures he posted on social media with his wife Hasin Jahan and his daughter, Shami posted another picture with his wife on Sunday.

Along with the picture, Shami wrote: I don’t have a friend. Neither is anyone mine nor do I belong to anyone. But seeing you I can say there is one beautiful companion with me. Happy New Year.”

The picture too managed to raise the hackles of religious zealots who replied by exhorting Shami to stop tweeting pictures of his wife on social media.

Earlier, Shami had posted pictures of himself with his family dressed in Western attire on Christmas. The pictures drew flak from some people for being ‘un-Islamic’.

In light of the abuse the cricketer received, Mohammad Kaif, Jwala Gutta, Farhan Akhtar and his father Javed Akhtar tweeted in his support.

Shami himself lashed out at the critics on Twitter saying, “Not everyone reaches a good position in life. Only a few fortunate ones do. Keep getting jealous! These two (my wife and daughter) are my life and I know very well what to do and what not. We should try and look inside ourselves and see how good we are.”

Following the controversy with Shami, Kaif, who had represented India from 2000 to 2006, became the latest cricketer to have been trolled on Twitter after he posted a picture of himself doing a yoga pose.

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer replied in style by stating, “I had Allah in my heart. Cant understand what doing any exercise, Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion.It benefits ALL.”

