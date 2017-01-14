South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket score: SA in full control

South Africa cricket team fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, will be looking to continue troubling Sri Lanka cricket batsmen on Day 3 of the third Test at the Wanderers Stadium. Rabada and Philander split the wickets as Sri Lanka cricket team limped to 80-4 at stumps on Day 2 in response to South Africa’s 426 all out which was built on the back of Hashim Amla’s unbeaten hundred in his 100th Test and JP Duminy’s superb 155 as they shared a 292-run stand for the third wicket. Catch South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket score from wanderers here.

