 South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket score: SA in full control | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 14, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket score: SA in full control

cricket Updated: Jan 14, 2017 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

South Africa cricket team players celebrate after taking a Sri Lankan wicket. SA bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander continued to trouble Sri Lanka cricket team batsmen on Day 3 of the 3rd test,Saturday. Catch South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket score from wanderers here. (AFP)

South Africa cricket team fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander, will be looking to continue troubling Sri Lanka cricket batsmen on Day 3 of the third Test at the Wanderers Stadium. Rabada and Philander split the wickets as Sri Lanka cricket team limped to 80-4 at stumps on Day 2 in response to South Africa’s 426 all out which was built on the back of Hashim Amla’s unbeaten hundred in his 100th Test and JP Duminy’s superb 155 as they shared a 292-run stand for the third wicket. Catch South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket score from wanderers here.

If the scorecard doesn’t load properly, click here.

tags

more from cricket

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<