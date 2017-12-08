VVS Laxman trolls Russel Arnold over India vs Sri Lanka ODI series prediction

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold has established himself as a successful commentator post retirement. He is very active on Twitter and doesn’t miss out on a chance to give his takes on happenings from the world of cricket. On Thursday, though, Arnold found himself at the receiving end after being trolled by former Indian batsman VVS Laxman for his prediction about the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka.

Arnold tweeted that the Sri Lankan team won’t lose the ODI series like it did when India toured the island nation earlier this year. “So Test series ends 1-0 and I can promise you the ODI’s won’t end 5-0 like it did a few months ago,” his tweet read.

So Test series ends 1-0 and I can promise you the ODI's wont end 5-0 like it did a few months ago !!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) December 7, 2017

His post caught immediate attention of Laxman, who decided to pull the Sri Lankan’s legs. “Sure Russel , it won’t in a 3 match series. This prediction won’t fail,” responded Laxman.

Sure Russel , it won’t in a 3 match series. This prediction won’t fail. https://t.co/zhJTlwUV92 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 8, 2017

Laxman’s ‘very very special’ reply left cricket lovers in splits with many of them creating their own memes to troll Arnold further. Take a look at some of these replies here -

Aur ye inhone uthaake maara pic.twitter.com/TsvhbkoWZI — Jiroo (@GadGooner) December 8, 2017

The three-match ODI series starts in Dharamshala on Sunday. The remaining two games will be played in Mohali and Visakhapatnam on December 13 and 17, respectively. In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested ahead of tour to South Africa, Mumbai batsman, Rohit Sharma, will lead the home side.