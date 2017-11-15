First FM relay centre of Akashwani to come up in Haldwani

The first relay centre of Akashwani FM will be set up in Haldwani city soon for which the district administration has transferred 1,560 sqm of land, an official said on Wednesday.

The relay centre will broadcast FM radio programmes of the All India Radio round the clock within a range of 70 km.

Nainital parliamentarian Bhagat Singh Koshyari had been pursuing the setting up of the relay station for a long time.

Formalities are being finalized and the relay centre will become a reality soon, said Nainital district magistrate Deependra Chaudhary.

The design of the building, the studios and the detailed project report is being drafted, said Mohammad Shakil, an official from the Union ministry of information and broadcasting, who inspected the proposed site where the relay centre will be sat up.

The relay centre will broadcast programmes in Hindi and Kumaoni, host talk shows and programmes of social importance, he said, adding that more than 25 news readers will also be recruited at the centre.