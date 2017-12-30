Delhi University, Amity, JNU students arrested in drugs crackdown before New Year’s eve

In a major new year eve crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested four students of the Delhi University, JNU and Amity University for their alleged involvement in a narcotics supply racket in the National capital.

The agency has also seized 1.14 kg of charas (cannabis) and three LSD (Lysergic acid Diethylamide) blot papers that was supposedly to be supplied to the new year party circuit of students in and around DU’s North campus.

The Delhi Zonal unit of the NCB identified the four, arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), as students of reputed academic institutions. One of the students is from the Hindu college, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Amity University.

NCB deputy director general (North) SK Jha said that three students were abusers of charas and used to get it from the kingpin who is a student of Hindu college.The charas was being allegedly sourced from Himachal Pradesh.

“The arrested students have also informed that abuse of drugs is rampant in the Delhi University campus area. They have given information about drug peddlers and others involved in the racket which is further being verified,” Jha added.