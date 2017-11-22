53 vehicles seized in joint drive against illegal parking in Delhi

Over 50 vehicles were seized for illegal parking in a special drive conducted by the Delhi government’s transport department and the municipal corporations on Wednesday.

The drive was launched after the Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, said that the agencies were not being able to curb illegal parking which is leading to congestion on the city roads.

On day one of the joint enforcement drive, south Delhi saw the highest number of vehicles being impounded. “At least 20 vehicles were impounded from areas around Hyatt Regency, DLTA (Delhi Lawn Tennis Association) Complex, Safdarjung Enclave, Adhchini village, Lado Sarai and Andheria Mor. We will continue with the drive in future to allow smooth movement of traffic on major roads,” said Vishwandra, deputy commissioner, south zone, South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 53 vehicles were seized for unauthorised parking across the city out of which 45 were buses.

Enforcement inspectors from the transport department in Delhi’s North zone seized 15 vehicles in areas like Khanna market, Gokhle market, SPM Marg and from under Wazirabad flyover.

“The focus is primarily on buses which are illegally halted and parked in different areas. In the coming days, we will intensify our drive by initiating a crackdown on private cars,” a transport official said.

Simultaneously, the transport department has also stepped up action against overloaded trucks at all checkpoints in the city. At least one lakh goods vehicles, including trucks of all sizes, enter Delhi every day.

“The checks are carried out between 8pm and 4am every day. Overloaded trucks are prosecuted as these emit comparatively more effluents and also pose accidental hazards,” the official added.