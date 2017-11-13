‘Couldn’t buy enough buses’: Delhi govt says women, two-wheelers can be included in odd-even after one year

Delhi government on Monday filed a plea in National Green Tribunal seeking permission to exempt women drivers and two-wheeler users in the next odd-even road rationing scheme, admitting that it is not prepared to accommodate them in the existing public transport system. In the petition, the government has said it will be able to include women and two-wheelers in the scheme only next year after more buses are bought.

Having not bought a single bus for the DTC since the Commonwealth Games in 2010, the government said in its petition on Monday that it would require 2500 more buses to accommodate 25 lakh extra passengers if two-wheelers are taken off the roads for odd-even scheme.

After a week-long haze, Delhi government had decided to bring back the odd-even scheme, under which odd- and even-numbered vehicles ply on alternate days, from Monday. However, NGT rebuked the government while questioning the impact of the odd-even scheme on air pollution and asked that women and two-wheeler users be made to follow road rationing too.

“In case of inclusion of two-wheelers in odd-even scheme, approximately 34 lakh two-wheelers will be off road each day. By taking a minimum conservative estimate, at least 25 lakh two wheeler owners will have to use other modes of public transport on a particular day... the government will require at least 2500 extra buses for successful implementation of Odd-Even Scheme (sic..),” read the petition, of which Hindustan Times has a copy.

The petition also stated that if women are not exempted, “there is a likelihood that they may not feel comfortable travelling in heavily crowded buses”. The government blamed lack of availability of land to park the buses for not buying them.

“This government was not able to procure sufficient number of buses because of non-availability of land for construction of bus depots. The problem of shortage of buses will be largely addressed within one year after which two wheelers and women drivers can be included in non-exempted category,” the government said in the petition.