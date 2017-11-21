Delhi: ‘Eco-friendly’ industrial hub to come up in Ranikhera by 2021

Delhi government is planning to build an eco-friendly industrial hub at Ranikhera by 2021, officials said. The construction on the project is expected to begin in three-four months, and once completed it is expected to give employment to over one lakh people.

The industrial estate would cater to specific needs of IT, ITeS (Information Technology-Enabled Services) industry, and research and will have 10-12 clusters of different industries. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will be handling the project.

The decision was announced by Delhi industry minister Satyendar Jain at a meeting with traders on Saturday.

“The industrial hub will be constructed in 147 acres of land. The move is aimed at promoting ease of doing business and turn Delhi into a manufacturing hub,” said an official, who wished not to be named as the policy is still under nascent stage.

At present, there are 29 industrial areas in Delhi housing over five lakh industries.

The new facility promises to be a large multilevel manufacturing hub for industries to set up or expand activities in the “non-polluting” manufacturing sector.

“The industries in this industrial hub will be set up strictly in accordance with the pollution norms. They will also have solar panels installed to run on renewable energy. The North DMC has passed the layout plan of the project and the construction will begin within three to four months,” Aam Aadmi Party’s trade wing convener, Brijesh Goel, who was present in the meeting, told Hindustan Times.

“After the construction starts, it will take around three years to complete the project,” he added.

The industrial hub will have world class infrastructure, residential quarters for workers, jogging track, single-window clearance system, warehouses, a green belt and a lake. It will also have facility of system designing and bio-technology to boost manufacturing units of electronic components.

Leader of the opposition in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jayender Dabas said that its layout plan was passed last week by the House and tendering process was expected to be completed within three months before starting of the construction work.

“Construction of the industrial hub will be done in three phases and is expected to be completed in three months after the tendering process. It will give employment to at least 1.5 lakhs people,” Dabas told Hindustan Times.

Goel added that, at present, traders have to run pillar-to-post to obtain various kinds of clearances from DSIIDC, civic bodies, fire department, water and electricity departments but this all would become a thing of past once Ranikhera industrial hub is developed.

“With this hub in place, the series of pre-requisite formalities will be done under one roof. It will certainly boost business in the national capital,” Goel said.