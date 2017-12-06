Delhi: Newborn dies a week after Max hospital doctors wrongly declared him dead

A newborn who was wrongly declared dead by a private hospital in Delhi has died due to “infection and other medical problems”, a family member said on Wednesday.

The boy, who was born prematurely in Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on Nov 30, died in a clinic in Pitampura, where he was being treated for a week after his parents found him alive while taking the “body” for final rites.

“We just learnt of the sad demise of the 23-week preterm baby, who was on ventilator support,” Max Healthcare authorities said in a statement.

“Our deepest condolences are with the parents and other family members. While we understand that survival in extreme preterm births is rare, it is always painful for the parents and family. We wish them the strength to cope with their loss,” it said.

A Delhi government probe panel had on Tuesday found the Max hospital guilty of negligence in declaring the child, a twin, dead. His sister was stillborn.

In his complaint to police, baby’s father Ashish Kumar, had said the boy had contracted an infection after being wrapped in a plastic bag by the Max Hospital.

Ashish’s brother, Deepak Kumar,said doctors informed the family about the child’s death around 12:45pm even as he demanded action against Max Hospital. The health facility had recently sacked two doctors over negligence in the case.

He told HT over phone: “We blame Max Hospital authorities as they wrapped the child in a packet after wrongly declaring him dead...We are currently outside the hospital protesting and we demand immediate action...”

DCP (Northwest) Aslam Khan said security was stepped up outside Max Hospital.