Delhi University defers undergraduate admissions, first cut-off now on June 24

Delhi University will announce its first cutoff list on June 24. Earlier, the university had announced that it would be released on June 20.

The university deferred the admission process for undergraduate courses for four days from June 20 after the application process closed on Tuesday.

Though the varsity had announced six cut-off lists earlier, as of now dates for five have been announced, according to a university release.

All about DU admissions

After the announcement of first cut-off on June 24, admissions for it would begin the next day, the DU registrar said in a release.

The second, third, fourth and fifth cutoffs will be announced on July 1, 7, 13 and 18 respectively.

“After approval of admissions, the applicant has to log on to undergraduate admission portal to make online admission fee payment which can be done till noon of the next day of the given admission list deadline,” said the release.

The DU has received over two lakh applications this year.