Delhi University to hold meet to discuss feedback on admissions

Delhi University officials will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss feedback received from stakeholders, including college principals and applicants, on this year’s admission process that finished in July.

The university had also asked the stakeholders’ opinion on the existing merit based admission system and possibility of introducing entrance test based admission system for undergraduate courses in the university, an official said.

The university, till last year, had planned to conduct entrance test for BCom, BCom (hons) and Economics (hons) but the plan was not implemented in the 2017-18 academic year.

“There were some issues due to which we could not start it last year. Right now, there is no plan to start entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses. But we will discuss the feedback received on this question,” the official said.

The feedback will be submitted to an admission committee that will work on policies related to 2018 admission process.

“Before the university forms a new admission committee, we (members of the committee that worked on the admission process in 2017) are holding a meeting to take a stock of shortcoming and achievements of this year’s admission process,” the official said.

The university forms an admission committee every year before the start of admission process to propose policies and incorporate changes, if any. The proposals are approved by statuary bodies – the academic council and executive council and also by the vice-chancellor.

At present, DU conducts entrance tests for its post-graduation and professional courses. However, admissions to undergraduate courses are done on the basis of Class 12 marks.

A DU official said that the university is likely to form the admission committee within this month. “An admission committee will be formed soon..possibly within this month so that we can come up with guidelines on time,” the official said.

This year’s admission process started with the online registration opening on May 22. The registration ended on June 12 and first cutoff list was announced on July 11.