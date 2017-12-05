Jamia student found dead near friend’s house in Sarojini Nagar

The body of a 20-year-old student from Jamia Millia Islamia, with a gunshot wound, was found in his car parked inside a gated government colony in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar on Tuesday.

The family of the student, Rizwan Khan, said he was a national-level hockey player.

While DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, Khan’s family said they suspected foul play as the body was found in the same neighbourhood where his female friend, also a hockey player, lives.

No suicide note has been found in the car, police said. Khan’s family and police both said that he had visited the friend’s house on Monday and left a bag with Rs 2 lakh cash and a cellphone there. He was carrying the money from his house to make a payment for his brother.

Baaniya said it remained unclear what happened between the time he left his friend’s house and when his body was found, or why he had left the bag with the cash at the friend’s house.

The female friend is currently in Bhopal, Baaniya said.

Rizwan’s brother Riyazuddin Khan accused the girl’s family of lying to them when they enquired about Rizwan on Monday. “He left our home noon on Monday. When he did not return till late evening, we dialled his two phone numbers. One was found switched off, while the other was answered by the friend’s cousin. The cousin said that the bag and the phone were at their house, claiming first that they found it somewhere and then that Rizwan himself kept it there and left in a rush,” said Riyazuddin.

Riyazuddin said despite repeated requests, the friend’s family did not disclose where they lived. “Had we reached on time, we could have prevented his death,” said Riyazuddin.

The woman’s family told police that they avoided sharing the address because they were not convinced that the caller was Rizwan’s relative.

“On Tuesday morning, we received a call from his friend in Bhopal who told us that Rizwan had left the bag at her house. The girl’s father, too, called around 7.15am and told us to collect the bag... I went there with my brother, Nawab. As I was inside their house, Nawab noticed Rizwan’s car parked nearby,” said Rizwan’s father Shareef Khan.

Nawab found Khan sitting on the driver’s seat in the unlocked car with a bullet wound on his temple. “We think he was killed and then the body was kept in the car afterwards as there were no bloodstains inside,” said Shareef Khan, an MTNL employee.

Baaniya, however, said the country-made firearm with which Rizwan was shot was found in his hand and that there were bloodstains inside. We have seized the weapon, Baaniya added. “We are yet to establish why he shot himself. It has also come to our notice that he regularly visited his female friend’s house. For now, we don’t know what happened, but it appears he was angry after not finding her at the house,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

The woman’s family refused to speak to media on Tuesday.