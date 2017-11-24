Man held for theft of antique shawls from Delhi museum convinced staff he was going to be their boss

Delhi Police arrested three men, including an antique dealer, for allegedly stealing 16 vintage Kashmiri Pashmina shawls worth Rs 2 crore from the National Handicrafts and Handlooms Museum in central Delhi. The theft allegedly took place last month.

The shawls, estimated to be more than 250-years-old, were allegedly stolen from the museum, popularly known as the Crafts Museum, on the night of October 29.

The arrested men have been identified as Vinay Parmar, Tarun Harvodiya and Mohd Adil Sheikh. All the 16 shawls that were allegedly stolen have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

Police on Friday said that Parmar, the alleged mastermind of the crime and his cousin Harvodiya were arrested from Kolkata on November 13, leading to the seizure of 15 shawls. The sixteenth shawl was found in the possession of Sheikh at his Abul Fazal Enclave house on Thursday, after which he was arrested as well.

Police suspect that Sheikh, a globetrotter who is in the export business, had allegedly kept the shawl as a sample to show his prospective clients. He, however, denied having done anything wrong during a press conference called by the police on Friday.

DCP (New Delhi) BK Singh said Parmar was inspired by the Bollywood movie Dhoom 2 and wanted to lead an extravagant lifestyle. He inspected the shawls on the exhibition board for months posing as a researcher.

“Parmar made several trips to the museum, claiming to be a scholar. He even convinced the staff there that he was going to become the in-charge of the museum soon. Posing as a scholar allowed him more time than a regular visitor to minutely examine all the shawls and gauge their worth. This is how he selected the 16 shawls he meant to steal,” said Singh.

Once the shawls were marked, he enlisted his cousin Harvodiya’s help to execute the plan.

Dummy run

Another investigator said that to come up with a foolproof strategy, Parmar took a few more precautions like choosing a Sunday night to strike because the museum was closed on Mondays and even carrying out a dummy run, where Parmar hid inside the museum.

“He hid in the museum to check whether the CCTV cameras inside were working or not on October 22, exactly a week before the night of theft. As the other guests left around 5:30 pm, he stayed back and spent nearly an hour and a half before raising an alarm. Parmar then screamed and banged on the doors until staff members opened the place to rescue him,” said Singh.

“When the gates were opened to rescue him, he claimed that he had been signalling to the CCTV cameras focusing on the shawls but no one came. That was when he learnt that those cameras were not working,” Singh added.

While hiding he noticed that the basement of the premise was open and could be a relatively safer location to hide during closing time.

The theft

On the evening of November 29, Parmar and Harvodiya once again went to the museum. This time Harvodiya stayed back just the way Parmar had on the previous occasion, but hid in the basement instead. Parmar himself went out with the other visitors when the staff locked the museum. From outside, he instructed Harvodiya which shawls to pick and their other specifications such as colour and locations. Once the shawls piled up, Harvodiya broke open a window and made an exit. The cousins then left for Kolkata where Parmar’s in-laws live, leaving one of the sample shawls with Sheikh.

On the morning of October 31, when a custodian Shahjahan Ansari opened the museum he found the shawls missing and reported the matter to the police.

How the case was cracked

The police started tracing all the mobile phones in the area during the time of theft. It later emerged that Parmar had bought a SIM card specifically for the theft. The number was found switched off but put on tracking.

“Only once did he switch it on and received a ‘Welcome to Kolkata’ message from the cellular service provider. This message was flashed to us giving us the IMEI number of his phone. Later, he used the same device to insert another SIM telling us his locations. The cousins were later arrested from different hotels of Kolkata while Sheikh was arrested at their instance after interrogation,” said an investigator.