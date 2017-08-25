Two held for killing, ‘consuming, dog in south Delhi

Vasant Vihar police have arrested two men, and identified a third, who were caught on camera beating a dog to death and walking away with the dead animal in a bag. The men have allegedly confessed that they had killed the dog to eat its meat.

Earlier this month, three men had been caught on tape beating a dog to death in south Delhi. The act was captured on a CCTV camera, fixed on a building near the spot where the dog was killed.

The police arrested 23-year-old T David Haokip and 20-year-old Lalminsang Khongsai in the case. The duo have named one James as their third associate.

“They also divulged that they killed the dog on the intervening night of August 14 and August 15 for consumption of its flesh,” reads a statement released by Ishwar Singh, DCP South.

The cops said that they had used the CCTV footage to track the men down.

“One of the CCTV footages obtained from a camera installed along the route through which the culprits fled exposed their faces and their photographs were developed accordingly. These photographs were shown to residents staying in Munirka, Jia Sarai, Ber Sarai, Katwaria Sarai, Vasant Gaon and Kotla Mubarkpur for tracking the accused,” reads the statement.