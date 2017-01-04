Adarsh Nagar custodial death: SHO used official car to dump the body

Adarsh Nagar Police Station’s SHO used his official car to carry the body of a 24-year-old fruit seller who allegedly died in custody on December 28, investigation has found.

Sompal was detained and brought to Adarsh Nagar Police station after he picked up an argument with a shopkeeper in Azadpur. After his death in the police station, the SHO and five other cops dumped his body near Majlis Park Metro Station to pass it off as an unidentified body.

“Administrative action has been taken. An FIR has been registered. It is an unfortunate incident. The allegations are serious in nature. The SHO and other officers have been removed from their post. Their role will be probed,” said Dependra Pathak, Delhi Police spokesperson.

Police sources said Sompal allegedly fell from the fourth floor terrace to his death, hours after he was detained at the police station. An official attached to the police station blowed the cover off the story even as the accused cops made every effort to destroy the evidence.

Plan exposed

A senior officer said after dumping Sompal’s body, the SHO went on a two-day leave. He allegedly instructed his five aides to remain silent and continue with their duty. However, when the district deputy commissioner of police and other top officers at the police headquarters learnt about the incident, they summoned the SHO and the other five policemen. During the questioning, the officer said, the SHO claimed innocence and said that he was unaware about the incident.

While he said that he was on leave when the incident took place, the other five policemen spilled the beans. “The five claimed that they did everything on the directions of the SHO. They claimed that it was the SHO who had asked them to dump the body and destroy evidence such as blood spots from the courtyard where Sompal had fallen to death,” said the officer.

The six police personnel, including the SHO, have been suspended and booked under sections of culpable homicide (304 IPC), wrongful confinement (342 IPC), destruction of evidence (201 IPC) and common intention (34 IPC). A probe by the judicial magistrate has been initiated. The six have been sent to district police lines till further orders.

NHRC and home ministry take cognizance

On Tuesday, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) also took cognizance of the alleged custodial death and sought a detailed incident and action taken report from the Delhi Police, sources said. On Monday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognizance of the incident and issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking a detailed report. Senior police officers said a detailed report on the incident was sent to the NHRC on Tuesday.