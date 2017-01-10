Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari spends a night at Sanjay Camp

As part of his ‘reality check’ campaign ahead of the municipal elections in Delhi, state BJP president Manoj Tiwari spent another night with families at a slum colony on Monday. This time, he went to Sanjay Camp, a slum cluster in the affluent Chanakyapuri area near the embassy of Nigeria and Rail Museum. He reached there around 10pm and spent nearly 12 hours in the colony.

Soon after taking charge of the party, Tiwari had announced his plan to stay in slum colonies twice a week to see the status of civic services and the living condition of slum dwellers. This was his third such stay in a slum area. Earlier, he had gone to Gas Godown colony in Indrapuri (Central Delhi) and Bhim Colonny in Nangloi (Northwest Delhi).

Speaking to the residents, Tiwari said his objective is to understand their problems and ask Delhi government to resolve them. “Someone said why are you going to Sanjay Basti? What will you do there? I told him I will talk to residents of the area. I will try to understand their pain. I will also seek to know their expectations from the government. Then I will put forward their demands before the government,” the BJP leader said.

Sanjay Camp is one of the oldest 25 slum clusters in New Delhi district with around 3, 000 inhabitants. The area comprises people of different faiths and most of them are daily wagers.

During the interaction, the residents complained of water shortage, poor sanitation and security, and spurt in crime incidents in the areas. Youth of the area said stabbing incidents are on rise because of which parents do not allow their children to venture out after eight or nine in the evening.

Slum dwellers also want a rail overbridge (ROB) to be constructed to improve access to Moti Bagh area.

“Children cannot go out. Security is a major concern. Water and toilets are a problem. Remove us from here but give us a better and more secure place for our children,” Saira Bano, a resident of the colony, said.