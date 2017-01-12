Delhi temperature drop continues: City records coldest January 12 in five years

A cold wave gripped Delhi and NCR as the minimum temperature on Thursday morning dropped to 3.4 degree Celsius -- the lowest on this date in five years.

“The temperature was recorded at 8:30 am and it is the coldest January 12th in since 2012. If we look at the record season-wise, it’s the second coldest day as January 6 in 2013 it had plummeted to 2 degree Celsius,” an official of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A group of men warming themselves around the bonfire on a cold winter morning at Dwarka in New Delhi. (Zuhaib Mohammad/ HT Photo )

Thursday’s minimum was four notches below the season’s average.

While the maximum is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius, a respite from the biting cold is unlikely this week as the weatherman has predicted temperatures to go as low as 3 degrees. “Friday’s forecast for minimum temperature is 3 degree Celsius. On Sunday the minimum is likely to go up to 8 degree Celsius,” the official added. The humidity on Thursday oscillated between 100 and 54% whereas the capital was enveloped in shallow to moderate fog.

“With a western disturbance expected on 15th or 16th of January, temperatures in the city will rise. Minimum temperature will be around 10 degrees,” a regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC) official said. Some parts of the city and neighbouring areas may also get rain.

People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning in New Delhi . (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

No delays or diversions were reported at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport this morning. Some airlines took to social media to let passengers know about this.

#FogAlert: No fog delays anticipated at Delhi currently. We wish our customers a pleasant flight. — Vistara (@airvistara) January 11, 2017

26 trains were running late due to the dense fog in adjoining areas of Delhi and other parts of Northern India.

“Eight trains had to be reschedule while seven trains have been cancelled due to the fog,” said an official statement.

On Wednesday, Delhiites had woken up to a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius which was three notches below the season’s average.

(With agency inputs)