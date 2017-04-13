BJP gets lead of 9,000 votes in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, AAP stares at huge loss

The Aam Aadmi Party was on its way to a humiliating loss in an assembly bypoll in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Thursday, a blow for the ruling party days ahead of crucial civil polls.

The BJP surged ahead in early counting in the west Delhi constituency, followed by Congress with the AAP in a distant third position, and likely to lose its deposit. The seat was held by AAP’s Jarnail Singh, who resigned to fight elections in Punjab.

With BJP candidate Majinder Singh Sirsa leading by over 9,000 votes, BJP supporters chanted Modi-Yogi outside the counting station. Sirsa said that people have rejected the AAP. “This is the end of AAP-led government in Delhi,” Sirsa said.

BJP supporters chant Modi-Yogi outside the counting station as M Sirsa leads with more than 7000 votes in Rajouri bypoll in Delhi

After the twelfth round of counting, BJP’s Sirsa was leading by over 9,000 votes. There are total 17 rounds or counting and with only six rounds left, the BJP had 30,401 votes, Congress had 21,339 and AAP had 7,177 votes.

If the trends hold, it would be a shock setback for the AAP, which swept Delhi with 67 out of 70 seats. The party is attempting to wrest all three municipal councils in the Capital from the BJP.

BJP's Sirsa leading with 23218 votes. Congress Channdela with 17290 votes second after 9th round of counting.

The bypoll is being seen as an acid test for the parties ahead of the MCD polls on April 23.

A victory for BJP will mean a huge boost for the party that is facing 10-year anti-incumbency in the civic elections. A Congress win will give the party its sole member in the Delhi assembly. For the AAP, which is still reeling from heavy reversal in Punjab and Goa assembly, it could be seen as a sign of recovery in Delhi.

The bypoll to seat, which was held on April 8, had seen a low turnout with only 47% electorates casting their votes.