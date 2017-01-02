Delhi witnesses mildest winter season in five years

Delhi has been treated to an uncharacteristically warm winter this year, with minimum temperatures remaining at 6.6 degrees Celsius — a notch above the season’s normal average. So far, it has been one of the mildest winters in Capital in the last five years

Over the last five years, December month has been getting progressively warmer in the national capital. In recent years, the month has remained relatively warmer, with the colder winters moving into the new year. Mid-January, which once marked the end of winter in the national capital, is now the onset.

According to Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist at Skymet, the lowest temperature recorded in December 2013 was 2.4 degrees Celsius, which increased to 2.6 degrees Celsius in December 2014. “In 2015, the lowest temperature was recorded on December 20 at 5 degrees Celsius. This season the lowest temperature was 6.6 degrees Celsius on December 19,” he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainy days in Delhi from Friday evening onwards. This may help bringing down the temperatures. Weathermen say low intensity western disturbances and lack of snowfall in the hilly regions have lead to milder winters this year.

“Though we have seen many western disturbances pass over northern regions of the country, their impact have only been felt in the extreme north. There hasn’t been any snowfall in the valleys of Jammu and Kashmir or Himachal Pradesh. Any snowfall, if at all, has been in the extreme north regions, too far away to create an impact on Delhi’s weather. So, the northerly and north westerly winds that follow after a western disturbance were not as cold. This has impacted the winter temperatures in Delhi,” said an official at the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).

Though snowfall was recorded in Shimla on Christmas, the lack of substantial snowfall since, has hit the temperatures in the Delhi. The frequent western disturbances also brought with it easterly winds, which increased humidity in the region and raised the minimum temperatures, according Palawat.

This change in weather aligns with the global trend of higher temperatures, associated with global warming. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), global warming has been making the earth warmer. This increase in surface temperature may also be responsible for the late onset of winter in Delhi, and the lack of the cold wave that is usually anticipated in December, according to some experts. “However, one must understand that global warming is a larger climate change that is measured across larger spans of time. It’s impact in everyday weather may seem indecipherable to some,” an expert said.

However, with the passage of the next western disturbance, snowfall is expected in the northern hilly regions of the country, which will help bring down the temperatures in Delhi. “From 8th (Sunday) onwards temperature may drop to 5 or 4 degrees Celsius, as heavy snowfall is expected in the hilly regions between 3rd and 7th January (Tuesday and Saturday),” said Palawat.

Though IMD has predicted similar snowfall in North India, it does not expect the temperature to drop below 10 to 11 degrees Celsius in Delhi. RWFC officials explained that this snowfall will bring colder northerly and north westerly winds, helping to cool the national capital down.

Monday will be relatively pleasant with temperatures not expected to drop below 8 degrees Celsius, or peak over 21 degrees Celsius. Tuesday will be more of the same, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be 22 and nine degrees Celsius respectively, and some moderate fog may also be expected in parts of the city.