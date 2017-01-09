Jilted lover gets brother to inject poison into beloved’s husband

A 28-year-old bank manager working with Kotak Mahindra was stabbed with an injection reportedly filled with nuerotoxins at Sadar Bazar in north Delhi on Saturday evening.

Ravi Kumar died at a government hospital on Monday afternoon.

The suspect, who was later identified as Prem Singh, was allegedly waiting for Kumar to step out of office. The moment he was to get inside the car, Singh allegedly attacked him and speared the injection into Kumar’s neck and fled.

Kumar fell unconscious and collapsed on the ground. The passersby informed the PCR and he was rushed to the hospital.

According to the police, Kumar got married in July last year. Soon after, he was allegedly attacked by Singh’s brother, who claimed to be in love with Kumar’s wife. Kumar, however, did not file any complaint in the matter.

This time, the man allegedly asked Singh to attack Kumar. Soon after the incident, the police swung into action and apprehended Singh. During questioning he revealed that he had hatched a plan to kill Kumar as he was jealous of him.

“He said that he had attacked Kumar earlier but he managed to escape. His wife too had requested Singh to stay away from them but he did not listen. On Saturday he arranged a poisonous medicine and filled a syringe with it. He then gave it to his brother to inject it into Kumar,” a police officer said.

Doctors revealed that the medicine was toxic and dissolved quickly into Kumar’s blood which led to his death. The postmortem report is awaited. A case of murder has been registered.