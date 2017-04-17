MCD polls: Sacked over sex CD row, former AAP minister campaigns for BJP

Former minister in AAP government Sandeep Kumar, who was sacked after a sex video allegedly involving him emerged in August 2016, is now campaigning for the BJP in the MCD polls.

On Sunday, the former Delhi women and child development minister, was seen campaigning door-to-door for BJP’s candidate from Narela, Savita Khatri. When asked about the reason for the switch he said he was doing it for his “friends”. “Where ever my friends are fighting, I will support them. Be it BJP, BSP or the Congress, I will campaign for all my friends. Mr Khatri is a dear friend, so I am campaigning for his wife,” Kumar said. The BJP, meanwhile, said that Kumar had not been called to campaign for the candidate.

BJP never invited him for campaign,He came along with media. BJP Office Bearers & Karyakartas sent him back from Rally venue in few Seconds https://t.co/XP6F3tcmpS — Tajinder Pal S Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 17, 2017

However, during his campaign for the BJP, Kumar was heard criticising the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal. “Kejriwal is fooling and misleading Delhi’s people with his broom,” he said. The former minister however, made no statements on whether he is joining any party. Kumar also alleged that AAP indulged in caste politics.

Read more

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had sacked SC/ST welfare and women and child welfare minister Sandeep Kumar, last year after he was purportedly shown in compromising position with two women in a CD. He was also suspended from the party later.

In the 9-minute long CD, Sandeep Kumar was seen with two women. The CD contained pictures of Sandeep Kumar in compromising position with one woman. The other part of the CD contained a video with another woman.