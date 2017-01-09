No selfie, no brushing hair at Miranda House’s SOL centre

The School of Open Learning’s (SoL) centre at Miranda House has banned “clicking selfies, combing hair and modelling in the corridors” for women studying here on weekends through distance mode.

In a notice, the authorities have said those indulging in these activities will be suspended and even asked to leave the university premises.

The notice in Hindi reads, “Some students have been found clicking selfies, combing hair and modelling along the corridors. This is wastage of time. The university does not give permission for all this. If any student is found wasting their time, they will either be suspended from the class or will be asked to leave the university premises.”

The college principal, Pratibha Jolly, said that the notice was put up out of safety concern.

“These students perch dangerously on parapet, pillars while clicking seflies in groups. It is solely out of safety concerns that we put up this notice,” said Jolly.

However, students studying at the centre say that they are not even allowed to sit in the canteen and lawn.

“Why are making different rules for students of SoL? The college will not do this to their regular students, so why us?” asked a first year BA programme student.

Another second year student, said, “We anyway don’t have proper facilities. And now such rules being imposed on us. This is discrimination as many of us come from lower middle class families,” said another student.

Jolly said regular students of Miranda House take the warnings more seriously. “If we warn them, they say sorry and follow the rules,” she said.

The student association at the SoL, the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), said they will take the matter to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

“The centre has been virtually turned into a prison. The administration has neglected the problems of students, but is quick to frame such rules,” said Harish of KYS.