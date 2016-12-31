One killed, five injured in Okhla wall collapse

One person was killed and five others injured, when the wall of an under construction building collapsed in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial area on Saturday morning.

Sonu, 25, a labourer working on the site died on the spot,and five others Dharmendra (35), Gurmeet (30), Anek Singh (50), Pummy Singh (26) and Rizwan (30) sustained serious injuries.

Police said the men were digging a basement. The work had been going on for the past three weeks. Around 10 am on Saturday, while at work, the semi constructed wall of the basement caved in. All the men working on the site were trapped under the debris.

“Sonu was constructing the wall. The moment it caved in, he was caught under the debris. The bricks and rubble fell on his head and he sustained severe head injuries which led to his instant death. Others were also trapped,” a police officer said.

Hearing the noise of the collapse, locals rushed to the spot and tried pulling the men out. They also made a PCR call and informed the fire department.

“Two fire tenders, one emergency response vehicle, two CATS ambulances and disaster management vehicle were rushed to the spot. A team from the fire department worked for over an hour to pull out the men from the debris. They were immediately rushed to the hospital,” a fire official told HT.

According to the police, Sonu who was trapped, was pulled out last as he was buried deep inside. He sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead at the hospital. The other five men are in hospital, where there their condition is stated to be critical.

Police have registered a case of negligence in the matter and have begun the investigation. “We have identified the owner of the building and will ask him to join the investigation. It appears that spurious material was used in the construction. We have registered a case and investigation is on,”a police officer said.