Protesting Tamil Nadu farmers strip naked outside Rashtrapati Bhavan

Tamil Nadu farmers, who are protesting in Delhi for drought relief fund, stripped outside South Block near Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday after they were allegedly not allowed to meet the President.

Three of the protesting farmer stripped, shouted slogans and rolled on the road chanting “Shiva”. Cops intervened and took the protesters back to their site at Jantar Mantar.

The protests are removed by police after they stripped outside South Block. (HT Photo)

According to the protesters, a group of nine Tamil Nadu farmers, including their leader P Ayyakannu, had gone to Rashtrapati Bhavan hoping to meet President Pranab Mukherjee and to submit their list of grievances and demands. However, the farmers said they were not allowed to enter and asked to send a representative in. Soon after, the farmers started agitating by stripping on Raisina Hill. Three of them, aged between 32 and 59 years, also rolled on the ground.

The farmers, who have been protesting in Delhi for nearly a month, decided not to end their stir despite a Madras High Court order last Tuesday asking the state government to write off all agricultural loans.

The farmers have been demanding loan waivers, revised drought relief packages and the constitution of a Cauvery management board for a solution to the alleged drying up of the Tamil Nadu leg of the river.

A group of nine Tamil Nadu farmers protested outside Parliament. (HT Photo)

They claim that their crops have been ruined by a drought and the subsequent cyclone Vardah, and they are unable to pay back their dues. The men from Tamil Nadu have been making headlines since they reached the city with their innovative protest ideas. They have tried various means of protest, from using skulls, live mice and dead snakes, to shaving half of their heads and facial hair, to get the attention of the government.