Rajouri Garden bypoll winner Manjinder Singh Sirsa will be Delhi’s richest MLA

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the BJP candidate who won the Rajouri Garden bypoll on Thursday, will be the richest MLA in Delhi with declared assets of over Rs 185 crore.

By this distinction, Sirsa dislodges AAP’s Pramila Tokas who topped the list of wealthiest MLAs until now with declared assets of Rs 87 crore. Tokas is an MLA from RK Puram in south Delhi.

Sirsa, who had contested the assembly election in 2015 also, had declared assets of Rs 239 crore at that time. However, the worth of his assets has dropped by over 22% since then.

Sirsa, who calls himself an “agriculturalist and businessman” on his affidavit filed in 2017, has declared moveable assets, such as money, cars, and other valuables worth almost Rs 89 crore, and immovable assets, such as agricultural land and commercial buildings worth over Rs 120 crore.

He has also declared liabilities and other outstanding dues, like bank loans, worth approximately Rs 24 crore.

According to an analysis by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), 11 of the 70 Delhi MLAs had total assets worth more than Rs 10 crore after the assembly election in 2015.

