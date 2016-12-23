Sisodia meets Jung, says L-G had been thinking of resigning

A day after Najeeb Jung resigned as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met him at his residence in Civil Lines followed by another meeting with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The Sisodia meeting lasted for about an hour.

After the meeting, Sisodia told reporters that the outgoing L-G had been contemplating resignation for quite some time and the decision was well thought out. “He is not upset and resigned due to personal reasons as he wanted to spend time with his family and also expressed his desire to return to academics,” he told reporters

He said that Jung wanted to resign much earlier but could not due to the outbreak of chikungunya and other important issues that cropped up in Delhi. Kejriwal, the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had refrained from visiting the L-G’s office after the two had differences over administrative jurisdiction of the Capital.

Kejriwal, who had expressed “surprise” on Thursday at the sudden move, said Jung had not given him any details about his decision. However, while leaving the L-G house after the meeting over breakfast, the CM said that Jung told him he had quit because of “personal reasons”.

Jung was appointed the Lieutenant Governor on July 9, 2013 when the Congress-led UPA government was in power. The NDA government had retained him even as it replaced most governors in the states. Jung is a former IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre and was earlier the vice chancellor of Jamia Islamia University.