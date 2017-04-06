Swiss tourist biking through Delhi killed by speeding bus

A 41-year-old Swiss national, who had come to visit India, died at a hospital two days after he was run over by a speeding private bus in Delhi’s Tughlaq Road area. His body was handed over to Embassy of Switzerland on Wednesday. The bus driver is still on the run.

According to the police, Rochat Janathan, was taking a tour of New Delhi area on his bike, that he had rented from Rajasthan, when a private bus allegedly crushed him while trying to overtake. The accident, police said, happened in front of Kothi No. 27 in the area during the daytime on March 30.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped, police said. A few passersby and a security guard from the bungalows in the area rushed to rescue him but were unable to note the registration number of the bus.

“A PCR call was made by a passerby and he was admitted in RML hospital. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered against unknown persons,” a senior police officer said.

The police also informed the Swiss embassy about the accident. “He sustained severe head injuries and succumbed on April 1 during treatment. He underwent a couple of surgeries but could not survive,” a senior police officer said. “His body was sent for a postmortem examination following which it was handed over to the authorised persons of the embassy on April 5. His belongings have also been handed over to the embassy. The embassy has received the authority letter of the father of deceased,” an investigator said.

The police are now on the lookout for the bus and it’s driver. “No one noted down the number of the bus as there were hardly any people on the stretch when the accident occurred. We have accessed CCTV footage from the bungalows around and the stretch but have not been able to identify the bus yet. Once the private bus is identified, we will trace the driver. Efforts are on,” a senior police officer said.