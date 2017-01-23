Woman found dead near mayor’s office in north Delhi

A woman in her thirties was found dead on Monday morning a few metres away from the mayor’s official residence in north Delhi’s Timarpur area. According to the police, there were no injury or resistance marks on the body, however, it appears that she was frothing.

The police received a call at around 9am from a passerby about a woman lying unconscious on the road. Following this, the woman was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body has been preserved for identification.

“The cause of death is unclear. Though it does not appear to be a case of murder, we are waiting for the autopsy report. It is also possible that she may have died of cold. Drug overdose is another possibility, however, we cannot comment on it till the postmortem is done,” a senior police officer said. “It does not appear that she was sexually assaulted as there are no visible injury marks on the body,” he added.

A case will be registered in the matter once the cause of death is clear. “We have accessed records of missing persons and have uploaded her details on zip net,” a senior police officer said. “She did not have any belongings or any identification mark,” he added.

