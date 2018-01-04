CAT results out in second week of January, not earlier

LUCKNOW: Results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) - a gateway to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will be declared next week and not earlier as expected.

Prof Neeraj Dwivedi of IIM-Lucknow or IIM-L, the convener of the examination, has told the Hindustan Times that the results will be declared “some time in second week of January.”

The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs, he said.

Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting candidates varies among IIMs. Candidates will have to visit the admission hotlinks of the respective websites of IIMs for more information.

Over 1.99 lakh candidates appeared for CAT, conducted in 2017 by IIM-L, nearly 87% of those who had registered for the exam.

A total of around 1,99,600 candidates appeared for the exam out of the 2,31,067 who had registered.

The CAT was conducted in 381 test centres spread across 140 cities in India.

CAT 2016 results were declared on January 9 last year wherein as many as 20 candidates had 100 percentile scores. All of them were engineers.

The number of women candidates registered for CAT-2017 increased by 1.16% over last year’s figure. As against 231, 067 applicants this year, 78,009 women candidates gave the examination.The number of male candidates this year is 153,027.

The number of transgender persons giving the test also increased to 31 in 2017 from 22 last year, Prof Dwivedi said.