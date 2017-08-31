CBSE amends order, allows schools to run shops to sell books

New Delhi Amending its April directive, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now allowed schools to open shops on premises to sell NCERT books, stationery and other material required by students.

CBSE had in April asked schools to not run as “commercial establishments” and stop selling books and uniforms on the premises.

However, the board has now allowed schools to run the shops to facilitate the sale of NCERT books.

“Schools are allowed to place indent for purchase of NCERT books directly through its website for distribution among their students and for this purpose, a tuck shop may be opened inside the premises of the schools,” says a fresh circular issued to schools .

“Stationery and other material required by students are also allowed to be sold from this tuck shop. The earlier circular stands amended,” it added.