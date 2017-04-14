CBSE Class 12 Boards: Ready for Monday’s economics paper?

Most of you would have almost finished your revision for Monday’s Class 12 (Central Board of Secondary Education) economics Board exam. What can you do over the weekend to give your preparations an additional push?

1.Make short notes: Prepare effective notes of terms, definitions and important points chapter wise. If possible make a flow chart of every chapter which will suffice for final revision.

2.Evaluate comprehension of the topic: Go over the relationships between different economic variables with the help of a schedule and a diagram. Do a final revision of the conditions of consumer’s equilibrium as per utility approach and indifference curve approach and also of producer’s equilibrium. Evaluate your own understanding of the topic by doing some exercises. It will strengthen your learning process and will give you confidence in handling different types of questions in the topic.

3.Go over all diagrams: Practice diagrams and illustrations after reading short notes on each topic. Remember, during the exams, to ensure that your diagrams are supported by appropriate headings and arrow marks. For example, illustrations and diagrams of relationship between AC and MC, AP and MP, AR and MR should be learnt by heart.

4. Numerical problems: You will be required to solve numerical problems of 15-20 marks. Prepare an easy reckoner of formulas for quick reference before the examination. Practice national income accounting numerical of the three methods of measuring national income - value added, income and expenditure method.

Also practice numerical problems on cost, product, revenue, producer’s equilibrium and theory of income, output and employment.

5.Practice value based and multidisciplinary questions. Go through information on current economic policies and their impact on national income and production possibility curve - for eg impact of GST on national income.

6. Go for a final attempt of sample papers and practice questions .

Do past papers under thorough exam conditions over the last two days to familiarise yourself with the format of the exam and try to complete your paper within three hours. Get feedback Show it to a subject expert to see if you are repeating mistakes.

7. Here are some mistakes students make during the exam. Avoid them

(a)Forgetting to write formulae while attempting numerical problems

(b) Not writing complete definitions. For eg. while stating law of demand students usually forget to write ‘keeping other factors constant’

(c)While explaining equilibrium, not explaining situations occurring before and after the equilibrium point

8.Group study: If you’re doing group studies with friends just go over last-minute revision issues and don’t discuss the course covered or minute details. That might stress you out so have confidence in yourself.

9.Stay relaxed, not matter what: Go through the notes, get adequate rest and eat light. Avoid negative interactions with your peer group. Stay motivated and aim for good results.

10. Don’t study late: Lack of sleep can cause a serious drop in concentration levels and can also build up a great amount of anxiety.

All the best!

The author is head of department - Economics, Studymate (HT learning centres) and can be reached at studymate@hindustantimes.com