Coaching institutes in Chandigarh fight over JEE Advanced-2017 topper Sarvesh Mehtani

A district court has issued notice to city-based Sri Chaitanya Educational Institute for allegedly taking claim for the success of students, including JEE Advanced-2017 topper Sarvesh Mehtani, enrolled with its competitor

Petitioner Lakshya Institute has also accused Sri Chaitanya institute of using its trademark. The court had sought the coaching institute’s reply by June 16.

“Sarvesh has been studying in Lakshya for the past four years,” said Amandeep, centre manager of its local branch. “After the JEE exam, four of our teachers had joined Chaitanya. On this pretext, it is taking credit for Sarvesh’s success.”

The advertisement in question was published on May 28. It carried the profile of the four teachers — Mrinal Singh, Amarnath Joshi, Animesh Verma and Nitesh Bharti — along with results of Lakshya Institute for 2014, 2015 and 2016, the petition stated.

“The results and rankings were because of the extensive training methods used by the plaintiffs (Lakshya) and could not have been published by the defendant (Chaitanya),” the petition read. “Defendant has been wrongfully and deceptively using the plaintiff’s trademark and trade name to make an unlawful and illegitimate gain at the plaintiff’s expense. Therefore, injunction be granted...”

The matter will come up for hearing on June 16.