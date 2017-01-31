IIM Bangalore’s executive programme among FT’s global top 50

IIM Bangalore has added another feather to its cap. Its one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) has been ranked 49 among the top 50 in the Financial Times Global MBA Ranking 2017 released on Monday. The programme’s ranking moved up 13 spots this year to be placed among those offered by B-school biggies INSEAD, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Harvard Business School, MIT: Sloan, University of California at Berkeley’s Haas.

The ranking is based on surveys of the business schools and their alumni. Assessments are done on the basis of career progression of alumni, ideas generated and student and faculty diversity. This ranking features the world’s best 100 full-time MBA programmes.

Professor R. Srinivasan, director Incharge, IIMB, gave credit for this ranking to all faculty colleagues. They, “as part of the EPGP and admissions interview committees, recruit a high-calibre cohort for the programme and as professors put them through a demanding learning experience in their course offerings,” he said.

Read more

On why their programme was world class, IIMB faculty said continuous support was provided to all students by the EPGP office through the programme. Career Development Services also matched students’ expectations with recruiters’ specific demands. The Alumni Office was also continuously engaging with EPGP alums and connecting them with the larger IIMB alumni network.

About 56 schools took part in the 2017 edition of this ranking. All participating schools meet the FT’s entry criteria, including being accredited by EQUIS or the AACSB.