Coconut oil is not just good for your hair. It’s also great for your skin and acne problems

Coconut oil is popular for its hydrating properties. It is suitable for all skin types and good for dry skin, dry patches and wounds, say experts. Celebs like Victoria Beckham swear by it. Swati Kapoor, co-founder, SoulTree; Ragini Mehra, founder, Beauty Source; and Aakriti Kochar, beauty and make-up expert, Oriflame India, tell different ways to use coconut oil for your beauty regime:

* Coconut oil can be used as a make-up remover as it is mild and gently removes all kinds of make-up, including waterproof make-up.

* It can be used on the body as well as for massage and relaxation. As a massage oil, its most important property is hydration and glow.

* Most of the moisturisers available in the market are water or petroleum-based, while coconut oil is natural and a much better moisturiser for the skin. Coconut oil fights redness and irritation and reduces acne while leaving your skin conditioned from within.

* Using coconut oil regularly underneath and around your eye area can prevent wrinkles and reduce puffiness and under-eye circles.

* Mix honey and coconut oil in equal parts and apply it as a face mask. It will help clear acne and keep skin soft and glowing.

* You can mix coarse sugar with coconut oil and use it to exfoliate skin. The grainy sugar will slough off dead skin and the oil will leave the skin moisturised.

* Instead of bubble baths and bath salts, try using coconut oil. The hot water melts the oil, and you can literally soak into its moisturising benefits.

* Rub coconut oil on minor cuts, scrapes, and bruises. The oil calms the area and creates a barrier against dirt and bacteria.

