From Michael Fassbender to Harshvardhan Kapoor: Here are some voguish, celeb-inspired summer suits for men

Pleasing pastels

The cool and soothing shades of pastels evoke summer vibes. Take style cues from singer Harry Styles who is wearing a bespoke Edward Sexton pink suit teamed with a black shirt. The look is casual yet sophisticated.

Incorporate aloha shirt

With the Hawaiian shirts making a comeback on the runway, take inspiration from Irish actor Michael Fassbender, who is looking dapper in a blue suit teamed up with an aloha shirt. The look exudes stylish nonchalance.

Keep it casual

Style your pinstriped suit with a T-shirt and sneakers like actor Harshvardhan Kapoor. Opt for easy, relaxed silhouettes when it comes to trousers as skinny pants are passé and nail the look like this debonair man.

Go bright

Cutting a polished look on the red carpet. Matt Bomer wore an olive tuxedo. This well-tailored suit flattered his physique. A bright shade like olive is just the right pick for summer and it suits all types of skin complexion.

Get all suited and booted

Cutting a dapper figure in a Hugo suit Zac Efron gives us a lesson or two in suiting up. He shuns the fashion bible’s preaching that says the tie should contrast the colour of your suit and proves that it looks good either way.

Mix and match

Ace the mix and match suit look like actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who is wearing a vertical striped Andrea Pompilio blazer with grey chinos and white shirt. A pair of brown monk shoes completes his look.

Quirk it up

To look voguish and suave, add an element of quirk to your look, just like actor Neil Patrick Harris. He is wearing purple pants with a white shirt paired with light tweed blazer. The printed tie is sprucing up this summer-perfect look all the more.