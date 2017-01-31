Sutton United draw Arsenal FC but no Premier League tie in FA Cup fifth round

Sutton United, the lowest side left in this season’s FA Cup, are scheduled to play Arsenal FC in the fifth round of the tournament.

In the draws held on January 30, Sutton drew the Premier League giants and will host the fixture which will take place in the third week of February.

The contrast at the time of the draw was immense as Sutton, placed 16th in English football’s fifth tier known as the National League, were drafted with Arsenal who are currently 2nd in the English football’s highest tier — the Premier League.

Sutton will host the tie at their home ground called Gander Green Lane, which can accommodate a total of 5,000 spectators. In comparison, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium is a 60,432-capacity arena.

Lincoln City — the other non-league side still in the competition —will also face Premier League opposition when they travel to Burnley.

NO PREMIER LEAGUE FACE-OFF

The fifth round of the FA Cup is the round-of-16 stage of the knockout competition.

However, despite eight Premier League teams still being in the tournament, none were drawn against each other.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough are the other teams to have made it till this stage.

Premier League defending champions Leicester City are still in the competition but have to progress by getting past Championship side Derby County who they tied 2-2 with in their fourth round match. Leicester and Derby will play a replay match on February 8 to determine the winner who will visit League One side Millwall.

The fifth round matches are set to take place on the weekend of February 17 to 20.

FA Cup fifth round draw:

Burnley (1) v Lincoln City (5)

Fulham (2) v Tottenham Hotspur (1)

Blackburn Rovers (2) v Manchester United (1)

Sutton United (5) v Arsenal (1)

Middlesbrough (1) v Oxford United (3)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (2) v Chelsea (1)

Huddersfield Town (2) v Manchester City (1)

Millwall (3) v Derby County (2)/Leicester City (1)