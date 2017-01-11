Traffic around Kingdom of Dreams crawls on Day 2 of Pravasi Divas

Traffic crawled on roads around Kingdom of Dreams in Leisure Valley, Sector 29 -- the venue of two-day Haryana Pravasi Divas -- on Wednesday.

All roads leading to the venue have been reserved for VVIP movement and only single-lane traffic was allowed on arterial roads around Leisure Valley.

The traffic restrictions affected vehicular movement from Signature Tower intersection to Huda City Centre Metro Station and from Atul Karatia Chowk to Iffco Chowk.

“I was been stuck near Signature Tower while coming to office. It took me more than an hour to cross the stretch to reach Sector 45,” Sangeeta Ray, a commuter, said.

A traffic personnel said people should avoid these roads as much as possible. Police, including traffic personnel, are occupied with security arrangements, leaving only a few personnel for traffic management.

Anil Kumar, station house officer of Unit 1, traffic department, said, “More than six ACPs have been deployed on the routes and at the venue. The teams are on alert and the parking areas are being scrutinised by them. We are ensuring the entire venue is checked by police teams.”

Taking into account the traffic situation, the signal-free hours at Signature Tower intersection has been extended till 11pm and a personnel will control the traffic, police said. The normal signal-free hours at the intersection are 5pm to 8pm.

More than 3,000 police personnel, including police officials from nearby districts, have been deployed in and around the Kingdom of Dreams.

The construction of an underpass at Signature Tower intersection has also added to the traffic congestion. “It took me more than 30 minutes to cross Iffco Chowk to reach MG Road around 4pm,” Dalvinder Kaur, a commuter, said.