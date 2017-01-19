To a new beginning: 7 health trends to look out for this year

The beginning of a New Year is a great opportunity for us to press the reset button. And this is especially true for those who are conscious about their health. So, before you tweak your lifestyle to meet your health and fitness goals, we reckon that you go through this list of health trends suggested by experts, which will be big this year.

Multifunctional health beverage

It’s time to ditch sugary lattes, creamy cappuccinos, clichéd green tea and sports drinks for a sip of healthy nourishment. Multifunctional health beverages, which are light on calories, high on nutrients and anti-oxidants, are going to be the norm. Drinks such as rosechip hibiscus tea, anti-detox drinks and superhydrates are likely to be popular.

Stem to root cooking

This trend comes from the idea of sustainable cooking, which is not to waste anything while cooking. The concept involves cooking every part of vegetables and their byproducts, including things like carrots, beet stems and leftover whey from yogurt.

Focus on recovery

2016 was a landmark year for fitness enthusiasts as they mastered everything from crossfit, high intensity training to circuit training. And this led to overtraining and injuries. Foam rolling — one of the methods to recover after workout — and fitness apps to monitor workout performance are going to get popular and become integral.

Utilizing foam rollers after workout speeds the recovery process: Jinnie Gogia Chugh, fitness expert

“People will finally realise the benefits of recovery after workouts. Utilizing foam rollers after workout speeds the recovery process.” says fitness expert Jinnie Gogia Chugh.

Plant-based protein to rule

Animal-based protein is not the only source of protein. The notion that plant-based protein is a niche source for vegans is not true anymore. Expect pea and hemp-based protein to be big this year. From smoothies to chapatis, hemp and pea-based protein powder can be used anywhere.

Ugly produce

The biggest health trend in 2017 will be ugly produce.The campaign was started by food expert and entrepreneur Sarah Phillips last year. The concept is about getting restaurants and consumers to create awareness by increasing consumption of ugly fruits and vegetables and thus, reducing food waste.

Once we educate customers on what ugly produce is, they can understand its importance: Kunal Kapur, chef

“By accepting ugly produce there’s a big shift in mentality. Serving ugly produce can become an issue with customers. But once we educate them on what it is then they can understand its importance,” says chef Kunal Kapur.

Inflammation fighters

Inflammation fighting foods are going to be a big trend this year. Expect turmeric-based recipes and concoctions to trend. According to experts: zoodle (zucchini noodle), cauliflower rice, nut milks and vegan cheese will replace ingredients like gluten, grains and dairy.

The world is finally discovering the wonders of inflammation fighting foods: Kavita Devgun, nutritionist

“The world is finally discovering the wonders of inflammation fighting foods. As for multi-functional beverages, they will be big this year as they are healthier,” says nutritionist Kavita Devgun.

Go for Nesting

Nesting at home and watching your favourite TV shows is the new ‘going out’ on weekends. This year, expect the popular cultural concept of working five days a week and party like it’s no tomorrow on the weekends, to pave the way for nesting. It’s all about ‘me time’ on weekends to recuperate in solitude. It’s not only physical but mental health matters too.