Apollo Hospitals bring innovative cell therapy to treat joint pain

Making uses of the advances in cell therapy, Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday announced partnership with RMS REGROW, to offer new regenerative medicine cell therapy products that will be a boon for patients suffering from bone and cartilage damage.

The two products- Ossron and Chondron, will address unmet clinical needs in the orthopaedic market with respect to sports injuries, accidents and alternate to hip replacements and knee replacements for a young arthritic knee.

In an exclusive tie up between Apollo Hospitals and RMS Regrow, the treatment therapy will be made available across all Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Spectra Hospitals and Apollo clinics in India.

Through several clinical trials and evaluation studies that spanned around 8 years, the company has achieved the market authorization for the two cell therapy products.

Doctors will be trained in using the products by conducting live surgical workshops and conferences etc. both nationally and internationally.

“Apollo Group wants to encourage research and innovation within India for the people of India. Our association with RMS Regrow is a step to inspire talent in India to further the advancement in developing innovative healthcare treatments to reduce the growing disease burden in India,” said Dr Prathap C Reddy, founder-chairman, Apollo Hospitals.

Yash Sanghavi, founder and CEO- RMS REGROW, said, “It has taken 8 years of dedicated effort and innovative research to develop the two revolutionary products that will change the modalities for bone and cartilage treatment in India.”

“Since last 70 years, only a handful of New Chemical Entities (NCE) have been developed in India, which demonstrates a dearth of innovator drugs and new medical technologies to address a large market of bone and joint disorders.”

“In India, more than 15 lakh orthopaedic procedures are performed each year and Regenerative Cell Therapy is a revolutionary treatment methodology which has immense potential to liberate consumers from Joint pain.”