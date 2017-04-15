Angelina Jolie planning to retire from acting, will Maleficent 2 be her last film?

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie may be planning to retire from Hollywood amid her ongoing divorce and custody battle against actor Brad Pitt, reports suggest.

Maleficent 2 is about Maleficent’s daughter Malevolent who has a love affair with the son of Auora.

The Maleficent actress is done making movies and wants to focus on her six children, reports aceshowbiz.com. “Angie is over starring in films. She wants to write and direct but as far as acting is concerned, she has retired. The next chapter of her life will focus on her children and all the important causes she supports. She finds acting shallow and wants to focus on the stuff in life that really matters,” the source told Naughty Gossip magazine.

Maleficent 2 might be Jolie’s last film.

Read more

She finished working on the foreign language feature film - First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers, which will be released on video-streaming app Netflix.

Follow @htshowbiz for more