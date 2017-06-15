Baywatch is a bust: 5 Indian movies that made more than Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut

As Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood film, inches closer to making $100 million (Rs 644 crore) worldwide, let’s take a look at some Indian movies that hurtled past that barrier.

Baywatch was made on a budget of $69 million, and much has been said about its disappointing box office performance. But meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Dangal crossed $300 million worldwide to become the fifth-highest grossing non-English film of all time - an unprecedented achievement. And Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is almost certain to cross that record once it opens in China.

So how did Baywatch, which also starred Dwayne Johnson, one of the world’s most bankable movie stars, tank? It was probably a combination of negative reviews, a lack of buzz, and bad word of mouth.

Here are five Indian movies that didn’t face these problems, and defied odds to gross more than a Hollywood tent-pole.

1. Dangal (2016)

Aamir Khan’s Dangal grossed Rs 1900 crore worldwide, thanks to a record-breaking run in China, where it made more than Rs 1000 crore. The film was produced on a budget of Rs 70 crore.

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

The second instalment in SS Rajamouli’s epic series, Baahubali made Rs 1700 crore on a reported budget of Rs 250 crore. That’s almost three times what Baywatch could manage.

3. PK (2014)

Aamir Khan’s previous blockbuster grossed more than Rs 800 crore ($130 million) worldwide on a budget of Rs 85 crore.

4. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Before its sequel blew it out of the water, the first Baahubali was a terrific crossover hit - not only abroad, but also in India, where South Indian films are usually restricted to their region. It made $100 million worldwide.

5. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

The only Salman Khan-starrer in the mix, Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s final gross just about matches what Baywatch has currently made. At a little over Rs 600 crore worldwide, it will soon be eclipsed by the Priyanka Chopra movie, but until then, it makes this list.

As you have probably noticed, every film on this list was released in the last three years, signifying the rapid growth of the Indian marketplace. All of these movies were original stories, and only one is a sequel. What’s also interesting is that foreign grosses contributed significantly to the worldwide totals of these movies, signalling how well our movies can translate abroad if given a wide enough platform.

