Beauty and the Beast final trailer: Emma Watson sways to Ariana Grande, John Legend

As it inches closer to its March 17 release date, Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake is beginning to take shape. A ‘final trailer’ was released online on Monday.

The trailer is worth talking about for two reasons: One, it adds a new dimension to the story and visuals that we hadn’t seen yet, and two, we get a first listen at Ariana Grande and John Legend’s version of the classic Tale as Old as Time.

Unlike the recent surge in Disney remakes, Beauty and the Beast is perhaps closest in tone to the Twilight movies, complete with a forbidden love story, a teenage heroine, and a star-studded soundtrack.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise since it is directed by Bill Condon, the man behind the final two Twilight movies.

He seems to have brought the same sense of angst to Belle that he did with Bella, and Beast, played by Dan Stevens, is an organic follow-up to Edward Cullen, another pretty boy with a violent, monstrous streak.

The film also stars Ewan McGregor, Sir Ian McKellan, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci and Emma Thompson. Celine Dion, whose Titanic theme song is still hummed two decades later, will perform the theme song for Beauty and the Beast again.

