Deepika Padukone responds to her ‘babies with Vin’ comment

Deepika Padukone made headlines with her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently where she promoted her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage - not for her fashion, her acting, or even her accent, but for saying that in her head, she has ‘amazing babies’ with Vin Diesel.

In an interview with DNA, Deepika spoke about the response the film is getting both in India and abroad, and the ‘backlash’ she faced because of the comment.

“I don’t take such talk seriously. I would rather talk about the experience of meeting an amazing and powerful woman like Ellen,” she said, adding that she has ‘no regrets’ about making the comment.

Read more

“I don’t have anything more to say about that. Fact is, I received tons of messages from people all over saying how much they have enjoyed the show. The morning after, I was flooded with compliments saying what a fun and candid show it was as people felt I was being myself and I sounded like myself,” Deepika continued.

Deepika spoke about her equation with her co-star when host Ellen asked her about the secret behind their onscreen chemistry.

When Ellen said, “There is a romance going on, that’s what you would get from that as well... Look at that face! Does that mean there is?”, Deepika responded: “Well, there is no smoke without fire!”

“But, it’s all in my head! So yeah, I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it’s all in my head.”

Read more

xXx: Return of Xander Cage released in India on January 14, and has so far made Rs 49 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more